Guymon's upcoming events offer springtime fun

A couple events coming up for everyone in the Texas County community are coming up, and you won't want to miss them!

On March 20 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Guymon Public Library and Arts Center, located at 1718 N. Oklahoma St. in Guymon, Anita Helms will be hosting a free DIY seed bombs and terrariums class. If you want to build a terrarium, you must bring your own container. All other materials are provided free of charge. For more information, call (580)338-7330.

Early registration is on through March 24 for the Fourth Annual Paws for a Cause 5K Color Run. The race takes place on April 1 at 8 a.m., but make sure to get your registration and fees in early! The race will start off at the Main Street Guymon Office, located at 116 NE 5th St. in Guymon. Registration will be taken all the way up to the day of the race. Registration forms are available at Guymon High School, by email through jennifer.reynolds@guymontigers.com or online at guymontigers.com. All proceeds will be donated to Adan Devora, a GHS student currently fighting cancer.

More upcoming events can be found in the March 17 edition of the Guymon Daily Herald, sold at several retail locations throughout Guymon. Pick up your copy today, and don't miss out on the next week's great events!