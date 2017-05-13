Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
Guymon Daily Herald
Home
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Service Directory
Obituaries
Entertainment
Photos
Local Guide
Special Sections
Talking About...
Videos
Games
Advertisers
Anchor Bank
Bob Pieratt
PTCI
Realty House
Trending Now
Guymon's Dylan Portillo is the 300-meter hurdles state champion, setting a new school record of 39.86 seconds
Dress code changes, junior high to require clear backpacks next year
The Guymon High School boys soccer team finished fourth at the state tournament in Duncan, Tuesday
You are here
Home
» Guymon's Dylan Portillo is the 300-meter hurdles state champion, setting a new school record of 39.86 seconds
Guymon's Dylan Portillo is the 300-meter hurdles state champion, setting a new school record of 39.86 seconds
Staff Writer
Saturday, May 13, 2017
GUYMON, OK
Category:
Hot Topics
Popular content
Guymon's Dylan Portillo is the 300-meter hurdles state champion, setting a new school record of 39.86 seconds
2 dead, officers injured in manhunt
Dress code changes, junior high to require clear backpacks next year
Guymon Community Theatre begins Romeo and Juliet rehearsals
Commissioner warns county residents: Don't dump in the ditches
View More
Poll
Will you be going on an out of town vacation this summer?
Choices
Yes
No
Undecided
Older polls
Results
National News
Obituaries
Copyright © 2017 The Guymon Daily Herald | P.O. Box 19 | Guymon, OK 73942 | 580-338-3355
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Guymon Daily News.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password