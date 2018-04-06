Guymon sweeps Tiger Invite

Wichita State commit Grayson Wallace shot a 68 to dominate the Tiger Invitational golf tournament Thursday at Sunset Hills, leading the Tigers to a first place team finish. Wallace shot a 33 on the front nine to start the day. Liberal took second in the team standings, led by a 73 by Cameron Riley, who shot a 34 on the back nine. Woodward was third in the team standings as Braxton Ruppel shot a 77.

Karson Horner shot a 40-40—80 for Guymon, Gannon Wallace 43-40—83, Nash Kauffman 42-43—85 and Nathan Ronne 43-43—86 for the Tigers’ team total of 316. Individually, Adam El-Amoudi shot 57-50—107 and Brett Fields 59-56—115 for Guymon. Felt brought three golfers, led by Trae Underwood’s 43-43—86 and Garden City was led by Kyle Doll’s 51-41—92.

On the girls side, Guymon won the team championship with a total 397. Mercedes Davis, Camry Kane and Isabelle Malkuch each shot a 99 for a 3-way playoff, with Kane winning the playoff, Malkuch was second and Davis third in the playoff.

Kenzi Landes shot a 100 and Isabelle Malkuch a 104 for the Lady Tigers. Individually for Guymon, Ella Oblander shot a 116, Allie Malkuch 126 and Ka’Ja Nunnery 132.

Woodward was second in the team standings with 432, led by Hannah Hunter’s 100. Felt brought four golfers, with Kei Uhora shooting a 119.