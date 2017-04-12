Guymon sweeps Tiger Invitational

A cold and blustery morning turned into a warmer but still windy afternoon at Sunset Hills Golf Club for the annual Guymon Tiger Invitational golf tournament. Both the Tigers and Lady Tigers won the team championships, while Goodwell’s Makenna Rose won top girls individual medalist, and Guymon’s Conner Kauffman tied with Liberal’s Cameron Riley for top boys medalists with a 70.

