Guymon Public Schools releases statement on death of teacher

Guymon Public Schools Superintendent Doug Melton has released the following statement in the death of one of Guymon High School's science teachers:

"It is with great sadness that we have to inform you that Katelyn Lakin, HS Science teacher, passed away yesterday. Ms Lakin has taught in the Guymon School system for 4 years. She was a great teacher and will be missed by her students and staff. Counseling will be available for the students and the staff at the HS. Funeral arrangements have not been set yet.

Sincerely,

Douglas Melton"

No further information on the death of the teacher is available at this time.