Guymon Public Library closed until further notice

UPDATE, Dec. 20, 12:08 p.m.: A release from the City of Guymon states the Guymon Public Library and Arts Center will remain closed until Dec. 28, when it will reopen during its regular hours at 9:30 a.m. that day. Checked out materials can be renewed by calling staff at (5820)338-7330. The city apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause library patrons.

Notice has gone out via the City of Guymon website at guymonok.org notifying residents that the Guymon Public Library and Arts Center is closed until further notice due to flooding.

