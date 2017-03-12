Guymon Powerlifting championship could lead to success in other sports

The Guymon High School powerlifting team’s state championship bodes well for other team sports, like football, said coach John Richmond. (Courtesy photo)
Sunday, March 12, 2017
GUYMON, OK

Guymon High School head football and powerlifting coach John Richmond spent the weekend celebrating his team’s dominating performance to win the Class 5A state powerlifting championship, Friday night in Prague. The Tigers tolled to the state title with 76 total points, while runner-up Durant managed 29.

“A whole lot of work and dedication paid off,” Richmond said Sunday afternoon. “That’s what it comes down to.”

