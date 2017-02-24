Guymon Police request warrant for man accused of child porn production

An affidavit of probable cause was filed with the Texas County Courthouse for the arrest of a man alleged to have used cell phones to record a minor in the shower, with evidence showing he may have been engaging in the production of child pornography.

In the affidavit filed on Feb. 17, a detective with the Guymon Police Department listed information for the arrest of 46-year-old Eric Giovanny Aguirre. The affidavit states an officer was called out to a Guymon home on Dec. 27 after 11 p.m. on a report of unauthorized use of a vehicle and a child pornography case.

The individual reporting the missing vehicle informed the responding officer that Aguirre, her husband, had recorded her daughter in the bathroom with a cell phone. The woman picked Aguirre up at a convenience store. After returning home, the woman confronted Aguirre about the cell phone recording. Aguirre left in the woman's car after the confrontation.

The officer then interviewed the woman's daughter, who informed the officer that "she felt like someone was watching her" while bathing, according to the affidavit. The girl searched the bathroom, locating a cell phone hidden inside an air vent. The girl looked through the phone, where she discovered a video of herself taking a shower the day before. The affidavit goes on to note the girl received a call from Aguirre later that day, in which he asked for forgiveness for his actions. It states the girl refused and did not want to see him.

Attempts to locate Aguirre by both family members and law enforcement have been unsuccessful.

Aguirre used the Kimcy929 secret background video recorder, which recorded two videos on the first cell phone in question. After documenting evidence, an detective visited to the home to interview the victim, as well as document further evidence in the bathroom. The detective also took another cell phone, and iPad and some disks the victim believed belonged to Aguirre.

The victim recounted inappropriate comments made to her by Aguirre, and recalled inappropriate touching outside of her clothing. The detective examined the air vent where the first cell phone was found, and made note of damage to the vent that would indicate tampering to allow for the phone to be hidden to record video. The second cell phone contained more images of the victim.

No contact has been made with Aguirre as of Jan. 27. It is believed he remains in possession of the missing vehicle, which is registered under the victim's mother's name.

A warrant is issued with charges of possession of child pornography, manufacture of child pornography and computer crimes. Multiple names are listed on the affidavit under Eric Giovanny Aguirre, a.k.a. Erik Giovanny Aguirre, a.k.a. Giovanny Aguirre, a.k.a. Edward Cordova. One of the phones taken as evidence uses the name Roger Dale, and other court records listing Aguirre have his name listed as Erick Giovanni Aguirre.

A description of the vehicle and Aguirre are not available at this time.