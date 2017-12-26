Guymon Police jail their razors for a good cause, donations also accepted

Sergeant Dale Hampsten said this is their second year raising money for charity through their No Shave November and December campaign with a goal of raising $1000.00 to donate to the Oklahoma Panhandle Partners to benefit local cancer patients. Panhandle Partners provide help, support, and aid to those with cancer and their families. Services provided range from emotional support to financial assistance, gas cards, free wigs, scarves and hats.

Officers pay $50.00 a month to participate and all the money goes into a till until January when the money will be collected and presented to Panhandle Partners.

As an incentive last year, Hampsten agreed to shave his mustache if they reached their $1000.00 goal, and they did so Hampsten made good on is word and it was off with his mustache. This year they have raised approximately $500.00, but if they reach the $1000.00 mark one of the sergeants has agreed to shave his head.

If you're still looking for a good cause to donate to for the season consider helping the officers reach their goal this year. Monetary donations can be dropped off in an envelope addressed to the attention of Sergeant Dale Hampsten at the Guymon Police Department.