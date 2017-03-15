Guymon mom raises awareness, advocates for daughter living with Down Syndrome

"It may not be the trip we planned, we make a small detour, and we continue on our journey."

The words coming from mother DeeAnn Helton speaks of a deep love for her young daughter, Addison, who lives with Down Syndrome.

March 21 is World Down Syndrome Awareness Day.

