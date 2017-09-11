Guymon Junior High raises over $250 for victims of Hurricane Harvey

Guymon Junior High raised over $250 for the Greater Houston Community Foundation for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. 7th graders competed against 8th graders, to see which grade level could earn the most money. 7th grade students earned the victory and were able to celebrate, during their 6th hour while enjoying a Coca Cola or Dr. Pepper. Mrs. Winters stated that, “We are so thrilled with the generosity and kindness that our student body has shown. It was a fun experience getting to treat the students.” The date of the celebration took place September 8. The Guymon Junior High is excited about upcoming events and opportunities to give back to the community.