Guymon, Hooker grab wins at Blue & Red Classic

Both the Guymon and Hooker boys and girls basketball teams grabbed wins Friday afternoon at the 25th Blue & Red Classic. For the Tigers and Lady Tigers, it was the first wins of the season.

The Lady Tigers proved to be too much for the Hugoton JV in a 62-47 Guymon win. Led by Olivia Armstrong with 18 points, Guymon led just 10-8 at the end of the first quarter but inched to a 28-21 lead at halftime and went on a 22-8 run in the fourth to end the game.

“Olivia (Armstrong) asserted herself inside and (Alexis) Bishop had the hot hand from outside against their 2-3 zone,” head coach Jeremy Young said.

Bishop scored 13, Meagan Bellar 12, Jazmin Nash 6, Shayla Eastland 5, Maggie Landes 4, Macy LeGrange and Kausandra Choate 2 each.

The Tiger men downed the Hugoton JV 49-42 for their first win. Guymon trailed 27-20 at halftime but went on a 17-8 run in the third. Grayson Wallace led Guymon with 12, Riley Kokaly 7, Hugo Hinojos 7, Jovan Ochoa 6, Mike Quintero 6, Dylan Portillo 4, Jacob Watson 3, Conner Kauffman 2 and Anthony Peña 2.

The Hooker boys and girls will play for the championship tonight after wins Friday. The boys downed Ulysses 71-55 as Tate Cathcart scored 18, Dawson Metcalf 16 and Cory Fischer 16. Hutton Parsons added 8, Tyrce Mikles 7, Tanner McBee 4, Ethan Parsons 2 for Hooker (6-0).

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 5-1 with a 55-48 win over Ulysses. The Lady Dogs used strong first and second quarters to keep the Tigers in check.

Jordan Pritchard led the way with 14 points, Taelor Parker added 7, Naomi Rodriguez 7, Kyra Hussey 6, Aliyah Piñon 5, Jackie Fernandez 4 and Jessica Wiebe 2.

The Lady Dogs will take on Hugoton tonight in the championship. The Lady Eagles downed Gruver 80-19 to advance to tonight’s championship.