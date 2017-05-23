Guymon honors top athletes for 2016-2017
The annual Guymon High School Athletic Awards Banquet honored the best-of-the-best of the 2016-2017 school year on Monday evening at the Texas County Activity Center. Following are the special awards, by sport:
All-Around Female Athlete - Olivia Armstrong
All-Around Male Athlete - Dylan Portillo
Jim Hitch Golf Award - Machaela Crane
Jim Hitch Basketball Award - Riley Kokaly
Jim Hitch Fighting Heart Award - Austin Lozano
Coy Gibson Award for Highest GPA - Justin Stonecipher
James O. Tuttle Award for All-Around Freshman Female - Jo Quintero
James O. Tuttle Award for All-Around Freshman Male - Mark Arledge
Football
Hit Stick - Jovan Ochoa
Special Teams Player of the Year - Garret Danner
Defensive Player of the Year - Riley Kokaly
Lineman of the Year - Reynaldo Huizar
Scout Team of the Year - Matthew Mallard
Offensive Player of the Year - Drew Winter
Tiger Award - Miguel Fernandez
Cheer Squad
Most Spirited (JV) - Saddie Beasley
Most Spirited (Varsity) - Avery Curtis
Most Valuable Cheerleader - Ryanne Landes
Cheerleader of the Year - Karlee Cotter
Dance Team
Best Jazz - Tea Gooding
Best Hip-Hop - Sofia Marquez
Best Pom - Camry Kane
Best Technique - Kati Keimig
Most Improved - Macie Houck
Rookie of the Year - April Jauragui
100% Award - Maribel Esquivel
Most Valuable Dancer - Alondra Cerda
4-Year Senior - Rayza Pacheco
Tiger Dance Award - Alondra Cerda
Softball
1st Team All-District - Meagan Bellar, Alexis Bishop, Maggie Landes
Tiger Award - Alex Curtis
MVP - Meagan Bellar
Volleyball
Tiger Award - Haley Chapman
Defensive MVP - Marlin Carbajal
Offensive MVP - Malachi Bowers
Co-MVPs - Karlee Cotter and Katie Blood
Boys Swim Team
Most Improved - Buddy Alm
Newcomer of the Year - Bryar Homan
Tiger Award - Aaron Huckins
Outstanding Senior - Dylan Kemp
Girls Swim Team
Most Improved - Bethany Jones
Newcomer of the Year - Nicole Granados
Tiger Award - Mattie Beasley
Outstanding Senior - Ryanne Landes
Girls Basketball
Tiger Pride Award - Shayla Eastland
Newcomer of the Year - Macy LeGrange
Most Improved - Jo Quintero
Defensive Player of the Year - Alexis Bishop
Offensive Player of the Year - Meagan Bellar
Co-MVPs - Jazmin Nash and Olivia Armstrong
Boys Basketball
Offensive MVP - Hugo Hinojos
Most Improved - Dylan Portillo
Defensive Player of the Year - Jacob Watson
Most Outstanding - Jovan Ochoa
Girls Soccer
Outstanding Goalie - Meagan Bellar
Tiger Award - Annette Puentes
Defensive MVP - Karlee Cotter
Offensive MVP - Aylin Mesta
Top Scorer - Marlin Carbajal
Boys Soccer (State Semifinalist)
Offensive Player of the Year - Javier Medina
Defensive Player of the Year - Francisco Garcia
MVP - Miguel Ordoñez
Fighting Tiger - Uzziah Urquiza
Player of the Game - Javier Medina
Baseball
Most Improved - Victor Sigala
Best Manager - Derek Chick
Silver Slugger - Cale Purdy
Gunslinger - Josh Gomez (89 strikeouts, most in 5A, third in the state)
Golden Glove - Riley Kokaly
MVP - Aaron Huckins
Girls Track
Tiger Award - Avery Curtis
Outstanding Field Events - Adriana Romero
Outstanding Runner - Gabby Ramos
Boys Track
Outstanding Field Events - Drew Winter
Outstanding Sprinter - Dylan Portillo
Outstanding Distance runner - Anthony Peña
Tiger Award - Alex Amador
Girls Golf
Most Improved - Camry Kane
Heart Like a Tiger - Maddy Malkuch
Most Valuable Golfer - Machaela Crane
Best Golf Cart Driver - Mary Oblander
Boys Golf
Senior Awards - Justin Stonecipher, Chandler Evans, Conner Kauffman
Co-MVPs, Grayson Wallace and Conner Kauffman
Power Lifting (State Champions)
Most Improved Lifter - Mason Martinez
Upper Classman of the Year - Tyler Fields
Lifters of the Year - Austin Lozano and Kevin Lozano
Girls Cross (Country (State Runner-up)
Freshman Award - Perla Estrada
Most Improved - Zyanya Estrella
Co-MVPs - Gabby Ramos and Rosio De La Garza
State Alternates - Moriah Croisant, Aspen Valliquette, Alex Woods, Jennifer Fraire
Boys Cross Country (State Champions)
Freshman Award - Jonathan Fierro
Most Improved - Justin Stonecipher and Enrique Alvidrez
State Alternates - Enrique Alvidrez, Okba Tewelde, Pablo Peralta, Joseph Soto, Korby Jenkins
Co-MVPs - Javier Jaramillo, Uzzia Urquiza
All-State Jacket Recipients - Gabby Ramos, Rosio De La Garza, Javier Jaramillo and Uzziah Urquiza
