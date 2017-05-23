Guymon honors top athletes for 2016-2017

The annual Guymon High School Athletic Awards Banquet honored the best-of-the-best of the 2016-2017 school year on Monday evening at the Texas County Activity Center. Following are the special awards, by sport:

All-Around Female Athlete - Olivia Armstrong

All-Around Male Athlete - Dylan Portillo

Jim Hitch Golf Award - Machaela Crane

Jim Hitch Basketball Award - Riley Kokaly

Jim Hitch Fighting Heart Award - Austin Lozano

Coy Gibson Award for Highest GPA - Justin Stonecipher

James O. Tuttle Award for All-Around Freshman Female - Jo Quintero

James O. Tuttle Award for All-Around Freshman Male - Mark Arledge

Football

Hit Stick - Jovan Ochoa

Special Teams Player of the Year - Garret Danner

Defensive Player of the Year - Riley Kokaly

Lineman of the Year - Reynaldo Huizar

Scout Team of the Year - Matthew Mallard

Offensive Player of the Year - Drew Winter

Tiger Award - Miguel Fernandez

Cheer Squad

Most Spirited (JV) - Saddie Beasley

Most Spirited (Varsity) - Avery Curtis

Most Valuable Cheerleader - Ryanne Landes

Cheerleader of the Year - Karlee Cotter

Dance Team

Best Jazz - Tea Gooding

Best Hip-Hop - Sofia Marquez

Best Pom - Camry Kane

Best Technique - Kati Keimig

Most Improved - Macie Houck

Rookie of the Year - April Jauragui

100% Award - Maribel Esquivel

Most Valuable Dancer - Alondra Cerda

4-Year Senior - Rayza Pacheco

Tiger Dance Award - Alondra Cerda

Softball

1st Team All-District - Meagan Bellar, Alexis Bishop, Maggie Landes

Tiger Award - Alex Curtis

MVP - Meagan Bellar

Volleyball

Tiger Award - Haley Chapman

Defensive MVP - Marlin Carbajal

Offensive MVP - Malachi Bowers

Co-MVPs - Karlee Cotter and Katie Blood

Boys Swim Team

Most Improved - Buddy Alm

Newcomer of the Year - Bryar Homan

Tiger Award - Aaron Huckins

Outstanding Senior - Dylan Kemp

Girls Swim Team

Most Improved - Bethany Jones

Newcomer of the Year - Nicole Granados

Tiger Award - Mattie Beasley

Outstanding Senior - Ryanne Landes

Girls Basketball

Tiger Pride Award - Shayla Eastland

Newcomer of the Year - Macy LeGrange

Most Improved - Jo Quintero

Defensive Player of the Year - Alexis Bishop

Offensive Player of the Year - Meagan Bellar

Co-MVPs - Jazmin Nash and Olivia Armstrong

Boys Basketball

Offensive MVP - Hugo Hinojos

Most Improved - Dylan Portillo

Defensive Player of the Year - Jacob Watson

Most Outstanding - Jovan Ochoa

Girls Soccer

Outstanding Goalie - Meagan Bellar

Tiger Award - Annette Puentes

Defensive MVP - Karlee Cotter

Offensive MVP - Aylin Mesta

Top Scorer - Marlin Carbajal

Boys Soccer (State Semifinalist)

Offensive Player of the Year - Javier Medina

Defensive Player of the Year - Francisco Garcia

MVP - Miguel Ordoñez

Fighting Tiger - Uzziah Urquiza

Player of the Game - Javier Medina

Baseball

Most Improved - Victor Sigala

Best Manager - Derek Chick

Silver Slugger - Cale Purdy

Gunslinger - Josh Gomez (89 strikeouts, most in 5A, third in the state)

Golden Glove - Riley Kokaly

MVP - Aaron Huckins

Girls Track

Tiger Award - Avery Curtis

Outstanding Field Events - Adriana Romero

Outstanding Runner - Gabby Ramos

Boys Track

Outstanding Field Events - Drew Winter

Outstanding Sprinter - Dylan Portillo

Outstanding Distance runner - Anthony Peña

Tiger Award - Alex Amador

Girls Golf

Most Improved - Camry Kane

Heart Like a Tiger - Maddy Malkuch

Most Valuable Golfer - Machaela Crane

Best Golf Cart Driver - Mary Oblander

Boys Golf

Senior Awards - Justin Stonecipher, Chandler Evans, Conner Kauffman

Co-MVPs, Grayson Wallace and Conner Kauffman

Power Lifting (State Champions)

Most Improved Lifter - Mason Martinez

Upper Classman of the Year - Tyler Fields

Lifters of the Year - Austin Lozano and Kevin Lozano

Girls Cross (Country (State Runner-up)

Freshman Award - Perla Estrada

Most Improved - Zyanya Estrella

Co-MVPs - Gabby Ramos and Rosio De La Garza

State Alternates - Moriah Croisant, Aspen Valliquette, Alex Woods, Jennifer Fraire

Boys Cross Country (State Champions)

Freshman Award - Jonathan Fierro

Most Improved - Justin Stonecipher and Enrique Alvidrez

State Alternates - Enrique Alvidrez, Okba Tewelde, Pablo Peralta, Joseph Soto, Korby Jenkins

Co-MVPs - Javier Jaramillo, Uzzia Urquiza

All-State Jacket Recipients - Gabby Ramos, Rosio De La Garza, Javier Jaramillo and Uzziah Urquiza