Guymon honors top athletes for 2016-2017

All-around Female athlete: Olivia ArmstrongAll-around Male athlete: Dylan PortilloCoy Gibson Award for Highest GPA: Justin StonecipherJames O. Tuttle Award for all-around freshman male athlete: Mark ArledgeJames O. Tuttle Award for all-around freshman female athlete: Johanna QuinteroThe Jim Hitch Award winners for 2017 are, from left, Riley Kokaly (basketball), Machaela Crane (golf) and Austin Lozano (Fighting Heart).
Staff Writer
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
GUYMON, OK

The annual Guymon High School Athletic Awards Banquet honored the best-of-the-best of the 2016-2017 school year on Monday evening at the Texas County Activity Center. Following are the special awards, by sport:

All-Around Female Athlete - Olivia Armstrong

All-Around Male Athlete - Dylan Portillo

Jim Hitch Golf Award - Machaela Crane

Jim Hitch Basketball Award - Riley Kokaly

Jim Hitch Fighting Heart Award - Austin Lozano

Coy Gibson Award for Highest GPA - Justin Stonecipher

James O. Tuttle Award for All-Around Freshman Female - Jo Quintero

James O. Tuttle Award for All-Around Freshman Male - Mark Arledge

Football
Hit Stick - Jovan Ochoa
Special Teams Player of the Year - Garret Danner
Defensive Player of the Year - Riley Kokaly
Lineman of the Year - Reynaldo Huizar
Scout Team of the Year - Matthew Mallard
Offensive Player of the Year - Drew Winter
Tiger Award - Miguel Fernandez

Cheer Squad
Most Spirited (JV) - Saddie Beasley
Most Spirited (Varsity) - Avery Curtis
Most Valuable Cheerleader - Ryanne Landes
Cheerleader of the Year - Karlee Cotter

Dance Team
Best Jazz - Tea Gooding
Best Hip-Hop - Sofia Marquez
Best Pom - Camry Kane
Best Technique - Kati Keimig
Most Improved - Macie Houck
Rookie of the Year - April Jauragui
100% Award - Maribel Esquivel
Most Valuable Dancer - Alondra Cerda
4-Year Senior - Rayza Pacheco
Tiger Dance Award - Alondra Cerda

Softball
1st Team All-District - Meagan Bellar, Alexis Bishop, Maggie Landes
Tiger Award - Alex Curtis
MVP - Meagan Bellar

Volleyball
Tiger Award - Haley Chapman
Defensive MVP - Marlin Carbajal
Offensive MVP - Malachi Bowers
Co-MVPs - Karlee Cotter and Katie Blood

Boys Swim Team
Most Improved - Buddy Alm
Newcomer of the Year - Bryar Homan
Tiger Award - Aaron Huckins
Outstanding Senior - Dylan Kemp

Girls Swim Team
Most Improved - Bethany Jones
Newcomer of the Year - Nicole Granados
Tiger Award - Mattie Beasley
Outstanding Senior - Ryanne Landes

Girls Basketball
Tiger Pride Award - Shayla Eastland
Newcomer of the Year - Macy LeGrange
Most Improved - Jo Quintero
Defensive Player of the Year - Alexis Bishop
Offensive Player of the Year - Meagan Bellar
Co-MVPs - Jazmin Nash and Olivia Armstrong

Boys Basketball
Offensive MVP - Hugo Hinojos
Most Improved - Dylan Portillo
Defensive Player of the Year - Jacob Watson
Most Outstanding - Jovan Ochoa

Girls Soccer
Outstanding Goalie - Meagan Bellar
Tiger Award - Annette Puentes
Defensive MVP - Karlee Cotter
Offensive MVP - Aylin Mesta
Top Scorer - Marlin Carbajal

Boys Soccer (State Semifinalist)
Offensive Player of the Year - Javier Medina
Defensive Player of the Year - Francisco Garcia
MVP - Miguel Ordoñez
Fighting Tiger - Uzziah Urquiza
Player of the Game - Javier Medina

Baseball
Most Improved - Victor Sigala
Best Manager - Derek Chick
Silver Slugger - Cale Purdy
Gunslinger - Josh Gomez (89 strikeouts, most in 5A, third in the state)
Golden Glove - Riley Kokaly
MVP - Aaron Huckins

Girls Track
Tiger Award - Avery Curtis
Outstanding Field Events - Adriana Romero
Outstanding Runner - Gabby Ramos

Boys Track
Outstanding Field Events - Drew Winter
Outstanding Sprinter - Dylan Portillo
Outstanding Distance runner - Anthony Peña
Tiger Award - Alex Amador

Girls Golf
Most Improved - Camry Kane
Heart Like a Tiger - Maddy Malkuch
Most Valuable Golfer - Machaela Crane
Best Golf Cart Driver - Mary Oblander

Boys Golf
Senior Awards - Justin Stonecipher, Chandler Evans, Conner Kauffman
Co-MVPs, Grayson Wallace and Conner Kauffman

Power Lifting (State Champions)
Most Improved Lifter - Mason Martinez
Upper Classman of the Year - Tyler Fields
Lifters of the Year - Austin Lozano and Kevin Lozano

Girls Cross (Country (State Runner-up)
Freshman Award - Perla Estrada
Most Improved - Zyanya Estrella
Co-MVPs - Gabby Ramos and Rosio De La Garza
State Alternates - Moriah Croisant, Aspen Valliquette, Alex Woods, Jennifer Fraire

Boys Cross Country (State Champions)
Freshman Award - Jonathan Fierro
Most Improved - Justin Stonecipher and Enrique Alvidrez
State Alternates - Enrique Alvidrez, Okba Tewelde, Pablo Peralta, Joseph Soto, Korby Jenkins
Co-MVPs - Javier Jaramillo, Uzzia Urquiza
All-State Jacket Recipients - Gabby Ramos, Rosio De La Garza, Javier Jaramillo and Uzziah Urquiza

Category: