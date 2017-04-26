Guymon honors baseball seniors; Tigers sweep Ulysses

Guymon High School celebrated its baseball seniors Tuesday night with a 9-3 and 17-7 sweep of Ulysses, Kan. In game one, Ulysses held a 3-1 lead until the bottom of the fifth when Guymon took a 5-3 lead. Guymon added four more in the bottom of the sixth.

Josh Gomez got the win on the mound, striking out 12 and walking six. Hunter Martinez had two hits, including a double and RBI, Austin Birdsill had an RBI single, Aaron Huckins two hits and two RBIs, McKade Lively knocked in two runs, Cale Purdy and Nick Brewer also had RBI hits.

Guymon jumped out 5-0 in the second game and rolled to the 10-run win. Cale Purdy got the win with four K’s, Martinez added two strikeouts and Brewer one.

Riley Kokaly had an RBI triple and Brice Bagley a 2-run double. Martinez and Brewer each knocked in three runs. Gomez had two RBIs, Huckins and Purdy one each for the Tigers.