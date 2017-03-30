Skip to main content
Guymon High School's home baseball game vs. Pampa, scheduled for Friday afternoon has been moved to Stinnett, Texas for one varsity game at 7 p.m.
The Guymon High School JV girls home soccer game vs. Liberal scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. A reschedule date has not been announced
Tuesday's Guymon High School baseball games vs. Perryton have been canceled due to rain
Guymon High School's home baseball game vs. Pampa, scheduled for Friday afternoon has been moved to Stinnett, Texas for one varsity game at 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 30, 2017
GUYMON, OK
