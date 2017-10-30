Guymon grabs 5A One Act State Championship

Guymon High School’s competitive One Act Play production of Anne Commire’s Starting Monday won the Class 5A State Championship on Saturday (Oct. 28).

Additionally, actors Shalay Tyree and Kathryn Bayless were named to the prestigious All State Cast for their performances in the play.

Other cast members were: Sophia Armendariz, Kassidy Bryant, Javier Martinez, Tea Gooding and Yesina Arias.

The play was stage managed by Alexandra Reza who was assisted by Michelle Montes, Maggie Bellew, Joadalee Garcia and Jasmine Nunez.

The play was directed by GHS Speech/Debate/Drama teacher Michael Patterson who was assisted by Kristy Patterson, Todd Singleterry, Scott Dahl and Carl Kirk. Assistance was also provided by Vickie and Warner McKinnon as well as the Guymon High Ag Dept.

Guymon’s play finished first followed by Mt. St. Mary’s of Oklahoma City performing A Midsummer Night’s Dream. McAlester finished third with Anatomy of Grey.

The contest was held on the campus of East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma.

Guymon last won the State One Act championship in 2000 performing an abbreviated version of Arthur Miller’s classic The Crucible.