Guymon funeral director celebrates 30 years of service

With a great honor, January will mark 30 years of service completed by Bob Roberts as funeral director at Bunch - Roberts - Funeral Home.

His entire life has consisted of being involved in funeral homes, raising a family and comforting families who are going through the process of having lost a loved one. Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home shows they have wrote over 700 obituaries, meaning the funeral home has consulted that many families.

“It’s a commitment to the service,” Roberts said. “Taking care of the family members that are loved by so many - I think it’s certainly a business of service.”