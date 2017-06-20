Guymon football coach resigns

Guymon Public Schools has announced that John Richmond has officially resigned from his teaching and coaching duties effective June 20. Richmond took over as head coach shortly before the 2015 season after Mike Taylor's resignation, and led the Tigers to a 6-14 record over two seasons. Richmond also coached the power lifting team to the Class 5A state championship this past Spring.

"John has been the head football coach for two years and in that time has brought positive growth to our programs as he has increased participation numbers tremendously during his tenure," said Athletic Director Andy Brown. "I would like to thank John for his dedication and commitment to our football, track and power lifting programs."

Guymon Public Schools is currently accepting applications for this coaching vacancy.