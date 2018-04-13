Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
Guymon Daily Herald
Home
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Service Directory
Obituaries
Entertainment
Photos
Local Guide
Special Sections
Talking About...
Videos
Games
Advertisers
Anchor Bank
Bob Pieratt
PTCI
Realty House
Best Of
Trending Now
The Guymon Daily Herald has received the following from Guymon Public Schools Superintendent Doug Melton: Guymon Public Schools will be in session on Monday, April 16th.
Governor Mary Fallin Declares State of Emergency Due to Wildfires, Drought Conditions
The Guymon Daily Herald has received word from Superintendent Doug Melton that Guymon Public Schools will remain closed on Thursday, April 12 and Friday, April 13. Bus routes, breakfast and lunch schedules will continue on those days.
You are here
Home
» The Guymon Daily Herald has received the following from Guymon Public Schools Superintendent Doug Melton: Guymon Public Schools will be in session on Monday, April 16th.
The Guymon Daily Herald has received the following from Guymon Public Schools Superintendent Doug Melton: Guymon Public Schools will be in session on Monday, April 16th.
Staff Writer
Friday, April 13, 2018
GUYMON, OK
Category:
Hot Topics
Popular content
Downtown Hooker to host Spring Fling with entertainment galore for all ages
Governor Mary Fallin Declares State of Emergency Due to Wildfires, Drought Conditions
The Guymon Daily Herald has received the following from Guymon Public Schools Superintendent Doug Melton: Guymon Public Schools will be in session on Monday, April 16th.
Guymon Healthy Moment to meet January 28
Guymon boys, girls sweep Del City
View More
Poll
Will you be attending the Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo?
Choices
Yes
No
Undecided
Older polls
Results
National News
Obituaries
Copyright © 2018 The Guymon Daily Herald | P.O. Box 19 | Guymon, OK 73942 | 580-338-3355
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Guymon Daily News.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password