The municipal pool will open for the summer this Saturday. Summer hours will be noon to 7 pm Monday through Friday, 1 pm to 7 pm on Saturday and 1 pm to 5 pm on Sundays. Come enjoy the new slides and cool off with family and friends. If you are not familiar with it or new to town, the pool is located near the intersection of NW 15th and Cross Road just across the street from North Park Elementary.