Guymon City Council approves increase in municipal court fees

Guymon City Council made a move at the most recent regular council meeting to enact an increase in municipal court fees, as well as approve an increase in OSBI fees. Interim City Manager Larry Mitchell advised council that the raise in fees was a request from the Guymon Municipal Court.

The motion was approved unanimously by city council members.

The increase in municipal court fees charged to a defendant when there is a conviction has been raised from $25 to $30; OSBI fees as passed by the Oklahoma State Legislature, effective Nov.1, 2017, has been raised from $10 to $20.