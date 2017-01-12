Guymon Chamber warns on Totes To Go again this month

The Guymon Chamber of Commerce has released a statement on a company stating to be affiliated with the chamber to sell advertising on tote bags.

"In the past, we have worked with this company, but since have had several issues - one being that they did not deliver as promised," Director Jada Breeden wrote.

The company did not deliver the product promised after months of calls in attempts to resolve the issue. The public and businesses are advised that Totes To Go is not affiliated with the Guymon Chamber of Commerce.

"I hope that this (warning) will help our local businesses from being taken advantage of by companies that misrepresent themselves and the chamber," Breeden concluded.

A Totes To Go listing on the Better Business Bureau website shows the business is not accredited with the bureau, but has a high number of negative reviews on its business practices.

If you are concerned about claims of affiliation with any business or organization, check directly with those groups to verify the information.

The Guymon Chamber of Commerce can be contacted at (580)338-3376 or jada@guymonokchamber.com.

The Better Business Bureau of Central Oklahoma can be contacted at (405)239-6081 or info@oklahomacity.bbb.org.