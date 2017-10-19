Guymon Chamber of Commerce to host Best of the 70’s Annual Banquet October 24

Dig out those bell bottoms and channel your inner 70’s flower child for a night of fun on Tuesday, October 24.

The Guymon Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s annual banquet Tuesday evening at Pickle Creek Center, located at 822 N.E. 6th Street, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. and dinner to begin at 6:30 p.m. Don’t miss the announcements for citizen of the year, volunteer of the year, Ambassador of the year and small business of the year. Prizes will also be given for best table decorating, best costume and best group costume. Tickets are $30 each or $300 for a corporate table that seats 8 guests. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce office and will also be available at the door.

Don’t miss a good time and a chance to mingle with fellow business professionals. The Guymon Chamber of Commerce is located at 711 S. East St. (off Hwy 3), their phone number is 338-3376.