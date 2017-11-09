Guymon Chamber of Commerce and American Legion to hold Meet the Candidates event November 16
The Guymon Chamber of Commerce and the American Legion have partnered to bring the constituents of Oklahoma Senate District 27 a “Meet the Candidates” Forum. This forum will be a place to meet the Republican Candidates for Oklahoma Senate District 27...no debate, just meet and talk with them over their plans if elected. Please join us 5:00 - 7:00 pm, on Thursday, November 16, at the American Legion Building - southeast side of Thompson Park.
Republican Candidates are (in order of filing):
Jeff Hall, Mooreland
Carolyn McLarty, Mutual
Travis Templin, Seiling
Casey Murdock, Felt
Tommy Nicholson, Mooreland
Michael Medill, Woodward
* Before the Special Election in January, 2018, a Public Forum to meet the Democratic and Republican candidates
