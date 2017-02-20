Guymon boys win, Lady Tigers fall in finales

WOODWARD — The Guymon Lady Tigers ended the regular-season Monday night with a 75-47 loss to the 8th-ranked Woodward Boomers at the Boomer Field House. With the loss, Guymon ends the regular season 5-17 and will be back in the Boomer Field House Thursday night to open the district tournament against No. 10 Carl Albert.

•The Tiger men added to their momentum heading into Friday’s district battle in Midwest City with a 49-35 win over the Boomers. With the win, Guymon improves to 13-9 and will play No. 20 Piedmont Friday at Carl Albert. Piedmont comes into the game with an identical 13-9 record.

No further information was available as of deadline Monday night.