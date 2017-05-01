Guymon boys welcome Duncan to open the soccer playoffs Tuesday; Lady Tigers visit Bishop McGuinness

With the District 5A-1 championship secured and at least one home playoff game on tap, the Guymon boys soccer team is set to welcome the Duncan Demons to Carl & Lou McKinnon Field Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m. And it's a Tigers team with one goal in mind.

"Right now they seem very focused and determined," head coach Martyn McMurphy said.

Since a 4-0 loss at Piedmont April 7th, the Tigers have been fighting for at least a home playoff game. They accomplished that with four straight wins to end the regular season, including a 2-1 win over Woodward (which would eventually give the Tigers the tie-breaker advantage for the district title), an overtime squeakier at Del City and a 4-2 win over Heritage Hall in the rain, the first home loss for the Chargers in five years.

"The loss to Piedmont definitely got us moving in the right direction," McMurphy said. "I told them after that game that we could still accomplish the goals we set, but we made it a little harder on ourselves, and we prevailed."

The Tigers face a Demons team Tuesday that is the fourth seed out of District 5A-2, a district that includes Northwest Classen (10-4) and Bishop McGuinness (11-1).

"Duncan is a solid team and has had some close games with some tough opponents, but if we play like we have the ability to we should come out on top," McMurphy said. "I’m super proud of this team and what we have accomplished so far, and we are far from done."

•The Lady Tigers enter their second-ever playoff appearance as the fourth seed out of District 1 and take on a Bishop McGuinness squad that is the District 5A-2 champion.

"From what I hear they are young," Guymon coach Michelle Davis said. "They play a diamond middle system and they feed the ball from that back of the diamond."

Guymon comes into the game 5-6 overall and on a 2-game skid. The Lady Tigers lost to El Reno 2-1 as the Lady Indians scored twice in the final four minutes to win it, and fell at Heritage Hall 3-1. The Lady Tigers aren't going to do anything different against Bishop McGuinness.

"We are just going to stick to a 4-4-2 system," Davis said. "My girls play best in that formation and have a tough time parking the bus so we are just going to go for it.

"Marlin (Carbajal) wants to play in the forward position but I need to keep her in the middle, however. like in El Reno, they double-teamed her and she had a hard time letting go of that."

The goal is to keep feeding the ball to the wings and take some outside shots.

"I was so proud of Yessi Mesta on that goal (against Heritage Hall)." Davis said. "It was from a throw-in from Olivia Armstrong and she just sent it sailing. It did not even bounce."

The goal at McGuinness is to control the middle and have the defense communicate.

"This is the first year we went to that flat back defense and we need to communicate at all times," Davis said. "They work so hard and get tired but they need to finish every game and not let it get away from them. I also need my forward to finish on the ball. "We took 11 shots on goal against El Reno and did not drop one in. (At Heritage Hall) we took one or two and put in one, so it can be done."