Guymon boys golfers win at Perryton

The Guymon High School boys golf team won its second consecutive tournament of the year on Saturday in Perryton. The Tigers tied Pampa with a team total of 310 and won the playoff on the second hole.

Grayson Wallace shot a 72 to place second overall, followed by Conner Kauffman with a 73 for third place. Chandler Evans shot a 77, Karson Horner 88 and Ethan Kerl 92.

Guymon competes in the Amarillo Relays Friday and Saturday, with rounds at the Amarillo Country Club Friday and Tascosa Country Club on Saturday.