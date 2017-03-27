Guymon boys golfers win at Perryton
Monday, March 27, 2017
PERRYTON, TX
The Guymon High School boys golf team won its second consecutive tournament of the year on Saturday in Perryton. The Tigers tied Pampa with a team total of 310 and won the playoff on the second hole.
Grayson Wallace shot a 72 to place second overall, followed by Conner Kauffman with a 73 for third place. Chandler Evans shot a 77, Karson Horner 88 and Ethan Kerl 92.
Guymon competes in the Amarillo Relays Friday and Saturday, with rounds at the Amarillo Country Club Friday and Tascosa Country Club on Saturday.
