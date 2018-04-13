Guymon boys, girls sweep Del City

Gide De scored three goals and Javier Medina two as the Guymon boys improved to 10-3 overall and 4-2 in District 5A-1 with a Cold, windy and wet 7-0 win over Del City, Friday evening. With a temperature around 40 degrees, a north wind gusting to 40 mph and intermittent light rain showers, the Tigers did the bulk of their scoring against the wind in building a 5-0 half advantage.

•The Lady Tigers picked up their second district win and third overall with a 2-1 victory over the Lady Eagles.

See the full recap in the weekend edition.