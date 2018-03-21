Guymon BOE approves resolution in support of teacher walkout

In a move allowing Guymon Public Schools teachers the opportunity to choose if and when they will participate in a statewide walkout in response to legislators' sluggish response to education funding and teacher pay, the board of education approved a resolution supporting efforts made by educators.

Ahead of the board meeting, teachers from school districts in Texas County gathered at the Guymon Public Library to hear from Oklahoma Teachers United founder Larry Cagle.

