Guymon 5K, color run honors fallen Hooker Bulldog
The first annual Guymon Cross Country competitive 5K and Color Run took place on a cold, blustery late-May morning, Saturday, but the weather didn’t stop dozens of color run competitors and 18 competitive 5K runners from taking to the streets of Guymon for a good cause.
This year’s first-ever event was in memory of Hooker High School student Bladimir Mesta, who passed away Jan. 20th as a result of an accident.
Guymon 8th grader Dereje Himbago finished as overall winner in the morning 5K with a time of 16:36. Overall second place was Jarret Katchel with a time of 17:49, with former Goodwell runner Christian Arbuthnot placing third overall in 17:50.
The 5K was broken into nine age divisions, male and female.
The color run was not timed.
Following are the results of the competitive 5K:
Female:
Under 12 years
1. Juelz Dean 32:15
30-45 years
1. Emily Howe 30:10
2. Arecely Gallegos 40:41
46-64 years
1. Marsha Cobb 36:54
2. Tracie Dodgion 36:55
3. Marcia Cowan 40:40
Male:
Under 12 years
1. Colorado Scheller 25:43
2. Peyton Ellison 35:02
13-15 years
1. Dereje Himbago 16:36
16-18 years
1. Draven Hidalgo 20:05
2. Trenton Ferguson 25:04
19-29 years
1. Jarret Katchel 17:49
2. Christian Arbuthnot 17:50
3. Fabian Avelar 20:20
4. Bryan Ellis 21:40
30-45 years
1. Cody Cartwright 26:38
46-64 years
1. Mike Horton 25:59
2. Stan Katchel 26:13
Category: