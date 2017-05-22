Guymon 5K, color run honors fallen Hooker Bulldog

Guymon’s Dereje Himbago reaches the finish line of the 1st Annual Guymon Cross Country competitive 5K race on Saturday morning. Dereje, who will finish 8th grade this week, completed the course in 16:36 to finish first. (Shawn Yorks/staff)
Monday, May 22, 2017
GUYMON, OK

The first annual Guymon Cross Country competitive 5K and Color Run took place on a cold, blustery late-May morning, Saturday, but the weather didn’t stop dozens of color run competitors and 18 competitive 5K runners from taking to the streets of Guymon for a good cause.

This year’s first-ever event was in memory of Hooker High School student Bladimir Mesta, who passed away Jan. 20th as a result of an accident.

Guymon 8th grader Dereje Himbago finished as overall winner in the morning 5K with a time of 16:36. Overall second place was Jarret Katchel with a time of 17:49, with former Goodwell runner Christian Arbuthnot placing third overall in 17:50.

The 5K was broken into nine age divisions, male and female.

The color run was not timed.

Following are the results of the competitive 5K:

Female:
Under 12 years
1. Juelz Dean 32:15
30-45 years

1. Emily Howe 30:10
2. Arecely Gallegos 40:41

46-64 years
1. Marsha Cobb 36:54
2. Tracie Dodgion 36:55
3. Marcia Cowan 40:40

Male:
Under 12 years
1. Colorado Scheller 25:43
2. Peyton Ellison 35:02

13-15 years
1. Dereje Himbago 16:36

16-18 years
1. Draven Hidalgo 20:05
2. Trenton Ferguson 25:04

19-29 years
1. Jarret Katchel 17:49
2. Christian Arbuthnot 17:50
3. Fabian Avelar 20:20
4. Bryan Ellis 21:40

30-45 years
1. Cody Cartwright 26:38

46-64 years
1. Mike Horton 25:59
2. Stan Katchel 26:13

