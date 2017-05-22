Guymon 5K, color run honors fallen Hooker Bulldog

The first annual Guymon Cross Country competitive 5K and Color Run took place on a cold, blustery late-May morning, Saturday, but the weather didn’t stop dozens of color run competitors and 18 competitive 5K runners from taking to the streets of Guymon for a good cause.

This year’s first-ever event was in memory of Hooker High School student Bladimir Mesta, who passed away Jan. 20th as a result of an accident.

Guymon 8th grader Dereje Himbago finished as overall winner in the morning 5K with a time of 16:36. Overall second place was Jarret Katchel with a time of 17:49, with former Goodwell runner Christian Arbuthnot placing third overall in 17:50.

The 5K was broken into nine age divisions, male and female.

The color run was not timed.

Following are the results of the competitive 5K:

Female:

Under 12 years

1. Juelz Dean 32:15

30-45 years

1. Emily Howe 30:10

2. Arecely Gallegos 40:41

46-64 years

1. Marsha Cobb 36:54

2. Tracie Dodgion 36:55

3. Marcia Cowan 40:40

Male:

Under 12 years

1. Colorado Scheller 25:43

2. Peyton Ellison 35:02

13-15 years

1. Dereje Himbago 16:36

16-18 years

1. Draven Hidalgo 20:05

2. Trenton Ferguson 25:04

19-29 years

1. Jarret Katchel 17:49

2. Christian Arbuthnot 17:50

3. Fabian Avelar 20:20

4. Bryan Ellis 21:40

30-45 years

1. Cody Cartwright 26:38

46-64 years

1. Mike Horton 25:59

2. Stan Katchel 26:13