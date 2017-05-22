Guymon’s Santos selected to Blue-Grey All-American Super Combine

Guymon High School’s Jacob Santos was selected as a quarterback to attend the Blue-Grey National Super Combine at AT&T Stadium in Dallas Texas. Jacob was chosen due to his play in the previous years at Guymon High School and the stellar performance put on at the Southwest Regional Combine in Plano Texas this past April.

This is the second time Jacob has been selected to participate at an elite football combine, last year earning a spot, as a sophomore at the National Football Academies “The Duel” in Canton Ohio.

This year’s super combine with Blue-Grey will be broadcast on June 25th via the internet on the Impact Football Network.

“I am proud to be able to represent my town and school on a national stage” Santos said. “The opportunity to showcase what I can do in the same stadium as the Dallas Cowboys is a real Honor.”

If Jacob performs well at the Super Combine he could earn a selection to one of the four blue-Grey All-American Bowls all played at NFL Locations.

While in attendance at the super combine Jacob will get national media attention from some of the Major Sports media outlets. Including 24/7 Sports, USA Today, Rivals (Sports Recruiting), and Impact Sports Network.