Guymon’s Alexis Bishop signs with NOC-Tonkawa

Guymon High School senior Alexis Bishop signed a letter of intent on Thursday evening to play basketball at Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa. Alexis was the second leading scorer on a Guymon Lady Tigers team that finished the season 7-17. Above, Alexis was joined by family, coaches and friends at Thursday’s ceremony. Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa went 13-15 last season under head coach Greg Krause. (Shawn Yorks/staff photo)