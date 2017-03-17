Governor Mary Fallin fills Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission vacancy

Governor Mary Fallin today announced the appointment of James Barwick to the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Barwick, of Edmond, is an assistant state attorney general and will retire from that position before beginning his term on the Wildlife Commission. His appointment still must be confirmed by the Oklahoma Senate. Barwick will replace Ed Abel.

As an assistant state attorney general, Barwick served as general counsel to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation for more than 12 years. In this capacity, he has attended more than 100 Wildlife Commission meetings.

He is an avid sportsman and an active lifetime member of the NRA, Pope & Young Club, the Bowhunting Council of Oklahoma (BCO) and Safari Club International (SCI), where he served as a former director of the Oklahoma Station.

“In addition to being an outdoor enthusiast, Jim intricately knows the rules and regulations of the Wildlife Commission and has a vast working knowledge of the Wildlife Department’s activities,” said Fallin.

Barwick has hunted all over the world with numerous animals making the record books of SCI, Pope & Young, Rowland Ward and Cy Curtis. He has achieved the Super 10 by taking at least one animal of each of the 10 main categories (bears, cats, deer, elk, caribou, moose, bison/musk ox, goat, antelope and sheep) of North American big game.

He also is a six-time BCO State Archery Champion (traditional class) and winner of four gold medals and four silver medals in archery for the Sooner State Games.

“I look forward to serving on the Wildlife Commission and continue working on wildlife issues,” Barwick said. “My experience of working with the commission will help me oversee the state’s hunting and fishing regulations.”

After graduating from Oklahoma City University’s law school, Barwick started his career in public service as an associate general counsel with the Oklahoma Department of Securities and then went into private practice, joining the Reynolds, Ridings & Hargis law firm. He then began a corporate legal career that spanned more than 22 years and served on the executive team of many well-known Oklahoma companies, including LSB Industries, Inc., Scrivner, Inc., Fleming Companies, Inc. and Kerr-McGee Corp.

The eight-member Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission is appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate. Members serve in an unpaid capacity as the department's advisory, administrative and policy-making body.

Barwick and his wife, Brenda, live in Edmond. His two daughters are both Oklahoma lifetime hunting/fishing license holders.