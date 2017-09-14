Governor Mary Fallin Calls Special Election for State Senate District 27 Seat

Governor Mary Fallin today ordered a special election to fill the vacancy in Oklahoma Senate District 27 caused by the irrevocable resignation of Bryce Marlatt.

The filing period for the special election is Oct. 2, 3 and 4. The special primary election is set for Dec. 12 and the special general election is scheduled for Feb. 13, 2018.

In the event a special primary election is not necessary, the special general election will be Dec. 12.

Marlatt, of Woodward, submitted his resignation on Tuesday. Senate District 27 covers Beaver, Cimarron, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major, Texas, Woods and Woodward counties.