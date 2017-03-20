Governor Mary Fallin appoints former Commerce Secretary Dave Lopez as Secretary of State

Governor Mary Fallin today announced today that former Oklahoma Commerce Secretary Dave Lopez is re-joining her Cabinet to fill the vacant position of secretary of state.

Lopez will begin his new duties Monday, March 27. His appointment still must be confirmed by the Oklahoma Senate.

Lopez succeeds Mike Hunter, whom the governor appointed last month as attorney general.

As secretary of state, Lopez will serve as a senior adviser to the governor on policy, economic and legislative issues. He served as the governor’s secretary of commerce from 2011 until 2013.

“Dave Lopez has been a successful businessman and tremendous civic leader with connections all around the nation,” said Fallin. “He brings a great deal of expertise and enthusiasm to the post and I’m delighted to have him back on my Cabinet. He will help in my efforts to implement pro-growth, fiscally responsible and conservative policies to move this state forward.”

Lopez is a longtime civic and community leader and currently serves as an independent consultant.

From 2013 to 2014, he served as interim superintendent of Oklahoma City Public Schools while the school board launched and concluded a national search for a permanent superintendent.

Lopez previously served as president of Oklahoma City-based American Fidelity Foundation, a charitable foundation that gives grants for economic development, education, human services and the arts. Before joining American Fidelity Foundation, Lopez served as president of Downtown Oklahoma City, Inc.

Prior to that, he had a 22-year career with SBC Communications (now AT&T), including serving as president of SBC Oklahoma and as president of SBC Texas.

“I’m honored to once again serve in the governor’s administration and look forward to working with her to grow Oklahoma’s economy and bring more jobs and opportunities to our state.”

Lopez serves on numerous boards, including the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, Banc First Corp., Blue Cross Blue Shield, Oklahoma City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, University of Oklahoma College of Education Board of Advisers, University of Central Oklahoma Foundation and Wes Welker Foundation.

He has received many honors and awards including induction into the Oklahoma City University Commerce & Industry Hall of Honor, the Corporate Advocate Award from the Tulsa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Humanitarian of the Year award from the Oklahoma City chapter of the National Conference of Christians and Jews.

Lopez earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from New Mexico State University. He and his wife, Lana, live in Oklahoma City and have five children and eight grandchildren.