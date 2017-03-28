Governor Fallin calls special elections for State Senate District 44, House District 46 seats

Governor Mary Fallin today ordered special elections to fill the vacancies in Oklahoma Senate District 44, caused by the immediate resignation of Ralph Shortey, and Oklahoma House District 46, caused by Rep. Scott Martin’s decision to resign effective May 31.

The filing period for both special elections is May 1-3. The special primary election is set for July 11 and the special general election is scheduled for Sept. 12.

In the event a special primary election is not necessary, the special general election will be July 11.

Shortey, of Oklahoma City, and Martin, of Norman, both announced their decisions to resign last week.