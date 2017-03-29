Governor Fallin announces Oklahoma Tax Commission appointment

Governor Mary Fallin today announced the appointment of former state Sen. Clark Jolley to the Oklahoma Tax Commission. He succeeds Dawn Cash, who resigned earlier this month.

Jolley’s appointment to the Tax Commission requires confirmation from the state Senate. His term would expire Jan. 10, 2023.

Jolley, of Edmond, serves as an adjunct professor at Oklahoma Christian University and Mid-America Christian University. He served in the state Senate from 2004 until 2016, the last five years as chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. He could not seek re-election because of 12-year legislative term limits.

“Clark Jolley understands well the intricacies of our state budget and brings a vast knowledge of how taxes fund our state government,” said Fallin. “He realizes that our economy has shifted from manufacturing-based to services-based. He understands that the way we impose taxes and collect revenue no longer reflects our current economy, but instead an outdated system that has not changed much since the inception of Oklahoma’s sales tax in 1933. Clark will work to make sure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely, both in government agencies and as it relates to the state’s many tax credits and economic incentives.”

Jolley earned two degrees from Oklahoma Baptist University, a law degree from the University of Oklahoma, and a certificate in public treasury management from the National Institute of Public Finance at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif.

"It is an honor to serve the people of Oklahoma and I appreciate the governor’s confidence in my abilities to perform the duties as a member of the Oklahoma Tax Commission,” Jolley said.

He and his family make their home in Edmond, where his children attend Edmond Public Schools.

About the Oklahoma Tax Commission

Since 1931, the Oklahoma Tax Commission has held the responsibility of the collection and administration of taxes, licenses and fees that impact every Oklahoman. The collected revenues fuel such state projects as education, transportation, recreation, social welfare and a myriad of other services.

Each of the three members of the commission is appointed, to a six-year term, by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate. Currently, the commission is comprised of Chairman Steve Burrage and Secretary-Member Thomas E. Kemp Jr.

Under the direction of the state Legislature, the Tax Commission manages not only the collection of taxes and fees, but also the distribution and apportionment of revenues to various state funds.

Additionally, the Tax Commission distributes certain earmarked funds to counties, school districts and municipalities across the state. Some of these earmarked funds include collections from sales and use taxes as well as county lodging taxes.

The employees of the Oklahoma Tax Commission strive daily to meet the needs of the taxpayers by providing efficient customer service in a friendly manner.