Gov. Mary Fallin Modifies Burn Ban

Texas County remains as one Oklahoma county under the burn ban declaration

Due to significant rainfall across the state, Governor Mary Fallin today issued a proclamation reducing the number of counties included in the burn ban from 36 to 14. This change came at the recommendation of Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) after an analysis of the impact of the rainfall in the affected counties.

Counties that remain under the governor’s burn ban are: Beaver, Beckham, Cimarron, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Woods and Woodward.

“Wetting rains have reduced the dangerous wildfire conditions that were prevalent in a large part of the state for the past few weeks,” said OFS Director and State Forester George Geissler. “However, there are some parts of the state still at risk for additional fire danger.”

While the governor has the authority to issue burn bans for multiple counties, county commissioners also issue bans for their individual counties. There are currently no county burn bans in effect, but citizens should always check with local officials or visit www.forestry.ok.gov/burn-ban-information to see if county burn bans are in place before doing any type of burning.

“We have seen the devastation that wildfires have caused in our state over the past few months, and I urge citizens to continue to be vigilant, especially in those counties still under burn bans,” Fallin said.

OFS is the state’s lead agency related to wildland fire prevention and protection. For additional information about wildfires, visit www.forestry.ok.gov/wildfire-information