Goodwell sends pair of athletes to the next level

Goodwell senior Shayna Glover was joined by Parents Mark and Jancie Glover, siblings, Karissa, Austin, Dustin Glover, Coach Cary Corbin, Athletic Director Shawn Strain. Glover signed to run cross country for Panhandle State University. Shayna finished 6th at the 2A State Cross Country meet, is a two time state medalist, Elite 15 All-State Team, Coaches Association All-State team and Oklahoma Coaches Association Senior All-Star Team, and the current school record holder for Goodwell High School. She starred on the basketball court as well as the cross country courses. She has made the decision to stay close to home and major in business at OPSU and continue her running career with the Aggies. (Courtesy photo)

The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma added Andres Slaughter to its list of signees for the 2018-19 track and field season in a campus ceremony last week. Slaughter, a senior graduate from Goodwell High School, will run middle distance events next season, according to USAO track coach Sid Hudson. Slaughter was a member of the state champion 4 x 800 relay team in 2016 and twice finished as runner up in the 800 meters. He also has qualified for the state meets in cross country, 300 hurdles, 400 meters, 800 meters and relay teams. Slaughter is the son of Joann and David Slaughter. He has a younger brother, Adrian. Slaughter intends on majoring in business and marketing at USAO. From left, David Slaughter, Joann Slaughter, Andres Slaughter, Adrian Slaughter and USAO Coach Sid Hudson. (Courtesy photo/USAO)