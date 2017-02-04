Goodwell, Guymon boys win; girls fall
Saturday, February 4, 2017
GOODWELL, OK
The Goodwell and Guymon boys won their games Friday night, while the Lady Tigers fell in overtime and the Lady Eagles fell to the 16th-ranked Felt Lady Bulldogs.
Friday night finals:
Girls
Felt 45, Goodwell 29
Hooker 62, Forgan 32
Yarbrough @ Deerfield, Kan. (NO REPORT)
Tyrone 71, Hardesty 36
Texhoma 47, Laverne 32
Garden City 64, Guymon 61 (OT)
Boys
Goodwell 70, Felt 63
Hooker 54, Forgan 51
Yarbrough @ Deerfield, Kan. (NO REPORT)
Tyrone 59, Hardesty 15
Laverne @ Texhoma (NO REPORT)
Guymon 44, Garden City 42
Find a recap in Saturday's edition of the Guymon Daily Herald.
Category: