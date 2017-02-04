Goodwell, Guymon boys win; girls fall

The Goodwell and Guymon boys won their games Friday night, while the Lady Tigers fell in overtime and the Lady Eagles fell to the 16th-ranked Felt Lady Bulldogs.

Friday night finals:

Girls

Felt 45, Goodwell 29

Hooker 62, Forgan 32

Yarbrough @ Deerfield, Kan. (NO REPORT)

Tyrone 71, Hardesty 36

Texhoma 47, Laverne 32

Garden City 64, Guymon 61 (OT)

Boys

Goodwell 70, Felt 63

Hooker 54, Forgan 51

Yarbrough @ Deerfield, Kan. (NO REPORT)

Tyrone 59, Hardesty 15

Laverne @ Texhoma (NO REPORT)

Guymon 44, Garden City 42

Find a recap in Saturday's edition of the Guymon Daily Herald.