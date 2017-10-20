Golden Senior Olympics to take place Friday

The 24th Golden Senior Olympics is being held at the Activity Center in Guymon, Oklahoma on Friday, October 20, 2017. Registration will begin at 8:00a.m. and the event will end at 2:00p.m.

We will serve a brunch buffet and lunch will be served at 12:00 p.m. for all residents, family and volunteers. This event will host over 100 residents from neighboring nursing homes for a day of fun activities.

The following includes the schedule of events for the day:

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Registration

9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Opening Ceremonies

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Welcome

Proclamation by City of Guymon

Flag Salute

National Anthem

Prayer

Warm up exercises

9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Let the Games Begin

Basketball

Bean Bag Toss

Bowling

Chicken Toss

Golf

Horseshoes

Walk-a-Thon

Wheelchair Race

12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Lunch

Talent Contest

12:45 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Presentation of Medals and Trophies

1:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Crowning of Mr. and Mrs. GSO

Closing