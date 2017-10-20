Golden Senior Olympics to take place Friday
The 24th Golden Senior Olympics is being held at the Activity Center in Guymon, Oklahoma on Friday, October 20, 2017. Registration will begin at 8:00a.m. and the event will end at 2:00p.m.
We will serve a brunch buffet and lunch will be served at 12:00 p.m. for all residents, family and volunteers. This event will host over 100 residents from neighboring nursing homes for a day of fun activities.
The following includes the schedule of events for the day:
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Registration
9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Opening Ceremonies
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Welcome
Proclamation by City of Guymon
Flag Salute
National Anthem
Prayer
Warm up exercises
9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Let the Games Begin
Basketball
Bean Bag Toss
Bowling
Chicken Toss
Golf
Horseshoes
Walk-a-Thon
Wheelchair Race
12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Lunch
Talent Contest
12:45 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
Presentation of Medals and Trophies
1:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Crowning of Mr. and Mrs. GSO
Closing