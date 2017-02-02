Golden Mesa Casino receives approval on application by Secretary of the Interior

Editor's Note: Under the provision of the 1988 Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, there is a two-part determination. The Secretary of the Interior and the Governor must review and decide to put the land into trust. The Secretary of the Interior has signed the application.

The following statement was given to the Guymon Daily Herald from Ron Sparkman, Chief of the Shawnee Tribe:

“We are very pleased the Interior Department accepted the recommendation of The Bureau of Indian Affairs to sign off on our application to place 107 acres of land in Texas County in trust. As we said when we announced the project two years ago, the process to place land in trust takes time because the Bureau conducts a thorough review. We applaud the Bureau for conducting a deliberate and open process in which they determined putting the land into trust would be positive for the Shawnee Tribe and the Panhandle community. Let me assure you, we are committed to be a good steward of the land in Texas County and we stand ready to work with communities and local governments on a shared vision to build a stronger economy in the Oklahoma Panhandle for the betterment of all citizens should we receive approval from the Governor.. Through thoughtful investments in community organizations who share our commitment to building a better place for the citizens of the Panhandle, we will build a brighter future for the Panhandle together.”