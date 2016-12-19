GFD: 4,700 acres burnt in wildland fire near Optima Dam

Guymon Fire Department said 4,700 acres were lost during a wildland fire on Friday evening in Texas County.

GFD said in a news release that fire units from Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas worked the fire that was located at Optima Lake Refuge area, including the river going into the Optima Lake bottom.

Two structures were destroyed while four homesteads and three large hog barn sites were saved in the fire.

Firefighters started battling the blaze around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Some fire units were released from the scene of the fire at 9:30 p.m. while other firefighters remained on scene of the fire throughout the night.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The full story will be in tomorrow's paper.