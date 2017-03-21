Garden City blanks Lady Tigers in opener

Guymon senior wing Aylin Mesta (11) fights a Garden City player for the ball on Tuesday evening at Carl & Lou McKinnon Field in the regular season opener for the Lady Tigers. The Lady Buffaloes downed Guymon 1-0, scoring the only goal of the game with 5:23 remaining in the first half. Mesta shot a penalty kick with 14 minutes to go in the second half but the ball hit off the top of the post. The Lady Tigers and Tiger men travel to Mount St. Mary on Thursday before heading to the Chickasha Tournament Friday and Saturday. (Shawn Yorks/staff)