FugitiveFriday - Walkaway Avery Flores

ODOC #FugitiveFriday

Avery Flores - Walkaway from the Tulsa Transitional Center

Flores walked away Dec. 20 from the Tulsa Transitional Center. He is a 35-year-old Native American man with black hair and brown eyes. Flores is 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighing about 196 pounds. He is serving time for drug possession.

Flores is thought to be with his wife, Lisa Flores, who also has felony warrants.

If you have any information on Flores' location, please call our escapee hotline at (866) 363-1119.