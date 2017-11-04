Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
Guymon Daily Herald
Home
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Service Directory
Obituaries
Entertainment
Photos
Local Guide
Special Sections
Talking About...
Videos
Games
Advertisers
Anchor Bank
Bob Pieratt
PTCI
Realty House
Best Of
Trending Now
Friday Night Finals: Guthrie 54, Guymon 6; Fairview 28, Texhoma-Goodwell 27; Tyrone 46, Kremlin-Hillsdale 22
The Guymon boys cross country team has won the 5A state championship for the third straight year. Freshman Dereje Himbago won the individual state championship
Friday night Finals: Guymon 9, Northwest Classen 6; Tyrone 78, Timberlake 34; Hooker 19, Fairview 14; Texhoma-Goodwell 42, Mooreland 6
You are here
Home
» Friday Night Finals: Guthrie 54, Guymon 6; Fairview 28, Texhoma-Goodwell 27; Tyrone 46, Kremlin-Hillsdale 22
Friday Night Finals: Guthrie 54, Guymon 6; Fairview 28, Texhoma-Goodwell 27; Tyrone 46, Kremlin-Hillsdale 22
Staff Writer
Saturday, November 4, 2017
GUYMON, OK
Category:
Hot Topics
Popular content
Oklahoma Department of Corrections launches new online inmate lookup
Friday Night Finals: Guthrie 54, Guymon 6; Fairview 28, Texhoma-Goodwell 27; Tyrone 46, Kremlin-Hillsdale 22
City officials advise budget cuts for 2018
Halloween and more...what's going on this week
Indoor Soccer Tournament returns
View More
Poll
What are your Halloween plans?
Choices
Trick or Treating with the kids
Halloween Costume party
Scary movies at home
Turning off the lights and hiding from neighborhood trick or treaters
Handing out candy to kids at your home
Older polls
Results
This Week's Deals
Wow Boutique - Davidson Baby Shower
National News
Obituaries
Copyright © 2017 The Guymon Daily Herald | P.O. Box 19 | Guymon, OK 73942 | 580-338-3355
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Guymon Daily News.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password