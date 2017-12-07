Friday night: Apollo MedFlight will be bringing Santa in to downtown Guymon!

An iconic event is set to take place at the Texas County Courthouse- East parking lot. Santa Claus, and one of his Secret Elves from the North Pole are set to arrive via Apollo MedFlight helicopter!

As they de-board the aircraft to help with the tree lighting ceremony, townsfolk can get a first-hand experience and glimpse of Santa and one of his secret Elves’ mood for Christmas!

As they adjust to the weather, patrons of the Christmas Open House are invited to welcome Santa to this year’s Christmas Open House and Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:30 this Friday evening.