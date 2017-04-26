Fowler, Armstrong take their talents to the next level

Guymon High School senior Sarah Fowler signed a letter of intent Wednesday to swim at the University of Colorado-Pueblo. Fowler has been a longtime swimmer for the Guymon Gators swim Club and a founding member of the Guymon High School swim team. Fowler was second in the 100-yard freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle on Feb. 20th at the 5A state swim meet at Jenks. (Shawn Yorks/staff)Guymon High School senior Olivia Armstrong signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at Western Oklahoma State College in Altus. Olivia helped lead the Lady Tigers to a 7-19 record and berth in the Class 5A Area Consolation Championship, one win away from the state tournament. (Shawn Yorks/staff)
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
