Four minors injured in high-speed rollover wreck

A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shared details of an accident outside of Tyrone on Tuesday evening, involving four unnamed minors in a single-vehicle rollover.

According to the report, the accident took place at approximated 7:15 p.m. just under a mile west of Tyrone on County Road C. The vehicle, a Saturn being driven by a 16-year-old male, was eastbound on the county road at a high rate of speed, which it departed the left side of the roadway, rolled once and came to a rest on its wheels. Only two of the passengers were wearing seat belts, but none were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was extricated from the car by Seward County Fire using the jaws of life and was transported to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas with head and trunk internal injuries. He was later flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas.

A 15-year-old male passenger was taken by Seward County EMS to Southwest Medical Center and released; a 16-year-old male passenger was taken by Seward County EMS to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, admitted in stable condition with head injuries, then flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita; a 16-year-old female passenger was transported by Seward County EMS to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, admitted in stable condition with head injuries, and was also flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Responders from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Texas County Sheriff's Office, Hooker EMS, Tyrone Fire Department, Seward County Fire Department and Seward County EMS responded to the scene.