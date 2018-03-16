Former Guymonite auditions for Golden Ticket on American Idol

This Monday night family and friends of Kenedee Rittenhouse will be tuned in to American Idol at 7 p.m. on ABC to see if the singer receives a coveted Golden Ticket to advance in the competition.

The 20-year-old musician has ties to the Oklahoma Panhandle as her family, parents Crieg and Bernita Rittenhouse and brother Kevin, lived in Guymon until 2007. From Guymon, they moved to Checotah, home of season 4 American Idol winner, Carrie Underwood. This proved to be a pivotal moment that defined Kenedee’s dreams.

Learn more about Kenedee's journey for the Golden Ticket in Saturday's edition of the Guymon Daily Herald. Be sure to tune in Monday night and root for this former Guymon native!